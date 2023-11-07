In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Oben Rorr choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Oben Rorr choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Oben Rorr Price starts at 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the Rorr has a range of up to 187 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less