In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours.