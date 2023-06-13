Saved Articles

Hero Lectro EHX20 vs Matter Aera

In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.74 Lakhs*
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,70,0001,83,364
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,0001,73,999
RTO
1,35,0000
Insurance
09,365
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,8033,941

    Latest News

    Matter Aera has a 5 kWh battery pack
    Matter Aera, India's first geared electric motorcycle gets 40,000 pre-bookings
    13 Jun 2023
    Matter Aera has a 5 kWh battery pack promising a range of 125 km on a single charge
    Matter Aera electric motorcycle deliveries to begin Q1 2024, will rival Oben Rorr
    7 Nov 2023
    Matter has launched Aera as the country's first geared electric bike with four-speed hyper-shift gears. It is claimed to accelerate 0 to 60 kmph in under six seconds.
    Matter Aera electric bike price hiked by 30,000, but offers huge discount till June 6
    1 Jun 2023
    The first 40,000 customers for the Matter Aera will get the electric motorcycle at a special price
    Committed to delivering 40,000 Matter Aera e-motorcycles within 2024: CEO Mohal Lalbhai
    4 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
    Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
    8 Feb 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    View all
     