In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
EHX20 vs Racer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Racer
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Maruthisan
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.