Hero Lectro EHX20 vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
EHX20 vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ehx20 Racer
BrandHero LectroMaruthisan
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range60-80 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Chassis
43 Cm (17 inch) Hardtrail Alloy Hydroformed type with center Motor, E-Thru type dropout-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
SR Suntour Hydraulic XCM 650B ?15 E-thru 100 travel, Lock-In/Lock Out post mounted disc black-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Console
DigitalDigital
Display
LCDYes
Battery Capacity
36 V, 10.9 Ah3.6 kWh
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,70,0002,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,0001,92,740
RTO
1,35,0002,122
Insurance
06,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,8034,317

