Hero Lectro EHX20 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm & 25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.