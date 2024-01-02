In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or M2GO Civitas choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or M2GO Civitas choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the M2GO Civitas Price starts at 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the Civitas has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. M2GO offers the Civitas in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less