Hero Lectro EHX20 or KTM 125 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM 125 Duke Price starts at 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, 125 Duke engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. KTM offers the 125 Duke in 1 colour. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The 125 Duke mileage is around 48.05 kmpl.