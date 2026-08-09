In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Komaki XGT X5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT X5 Price starts at Rs. 1.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the XGT X5 has a range of up to 90-100 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
EHX20 vs XGT X5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Xgt x5
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.01 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|90-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|2.1 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours (100%)