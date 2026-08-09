In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Komaki XGT Classic choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT Classic Price starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the XGT Classic has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
EHX20 vs XGT Classic Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Xgt classic
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.09 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|80-90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|2.1 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours