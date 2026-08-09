In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 74,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the XGT CAT 2.0 has a range of up to 95-140 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
EHX20 vs XGT CAT 2.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Xgt cat 2.0
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 74,999
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|95-140 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|3.17 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours (100%)