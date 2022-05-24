In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Komaki DT 3000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki DT 3000 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the DT 3000 has a range of up to 140-160 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
EHX20 vs DT 3000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Dt 3000
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|140-160 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|2.29 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours