In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Keeway SR 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Keeway SR 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Keeway SR 250 Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR 250 engine makes power & torque 16.22 PS @7500 rpm & 16 Nm @6500 rpm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Keeway offers the SR 250 in 1 colour. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less