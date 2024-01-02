In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Keeway SR125 Price starts at 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR125 engine makes power & torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less