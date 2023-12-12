In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less