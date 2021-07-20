Saved Articles

Hero Lectro EHX20 vs Kabira Mobility KM 4000

In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Kabira Mobility KM 4000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
KM 4000
Kabira Mobility KM 4000
STD
₹1.37 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,70,0001,36,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,0001,36,990
RTO
1,35,0000
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,8032,944

    Latest News

    Goa Police personnel pose with the KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes from Kabira Mobility.
    Goa Police gets KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes to fight crime, protect nature
    20 Jul 2021
    Ola Electric to Tork Motors, several electric two-wheeler manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the electric motorcycle segment with exciting upcoming products.
    Most exciting upcoming electric motorcycles in India
    22 Aug 2023
    While the KM 3000 is a fully-faired sportbike model (pictured), the KM 4000 is a naked electric street bike.
    Kabira KM300 and KM400 electric bikes' first lot sold out in four days of launch
    3 Mar 2021
    Image of Kabira Mobility KM3000 used for representation purpose only.
    Kabira Mobility KM5000 EV with 330 km of range to be unveiled next month
    17 Mar 2023
