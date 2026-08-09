In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Jitendra JMT 1000HS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra JMT 1000HS Price starts at Rs. 89,499 (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the JMT 1000HS has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
EHX20 vs JMT 1000HS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Jmt 1000hs
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 89,499
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|2 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3.5-4 Hrs.