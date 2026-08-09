In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Jitendra JMT 1000 3K choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra JMT 1000 3K Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the JMT 1000 3K has a range of up to 126 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
EHX20 vs JMT 1000 3K Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Jmt 1000 3k
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.28 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|126 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|3.12 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-4.5 Hrs.