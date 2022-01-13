In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa Perak Price starts at 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Perak engine makes power & torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less