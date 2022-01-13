Saved Articles

Hero Lectro EHX20 vs Jawa Perak

In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Perak
Jawa Perak
STD
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,70,0002,34,793
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,0002,06,187
RTO
1,35,00017,025
Insurance
010,081
Accessories Charges
01,500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,8035,046

