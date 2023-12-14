In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less