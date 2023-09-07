In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less