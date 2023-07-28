Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesEHX20 vs Unicorn

Hero Lectro EHX20 vs Honda Unicorn

In 2023 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
STD
₹1.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,70,0001,25,869
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,0001,05,718
RTO
1,35,0008,694
Insurance
011,457
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,8032,705

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The upcoming Honda two-wheeler is expected to be a new premium commuter from the company
    Honda 2Wheelers India to launch mystery motorcycle in August. What to expect
    28 Jul 2023
    The Honda Unicorn 160 for Nigeria gets a new face inspired by the SP 125, while the fuel tank has also been tweaked
    Made-in-India Honda Unicorn 160 goes on sale in Nigeria. Check price
    14 Feb 2023
    Honda has not made any cosmetic changes to the Unicorn except for the new colour scheme.
    OBD2-compliant 2023 Honda Unicorn launched, gets up to 10 year warranty
    14 Jun 2023
    The 2023 Honda Unicorn has been updated to the latest emission regulations to continue its strong sales streak.
    2023 Honda Unicorn: All you need to know
    18 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     