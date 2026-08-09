In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
EHX20 vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Unicorn
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162.71 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-