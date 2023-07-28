In 2023 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less