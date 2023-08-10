Saved Articles

Hero Lectro EHX20 vs Honda SP160

In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage

EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,70,0001,38,877
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,0001,17,500
RTO
1,35,00010,900
Insurance
010,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,8032,985

    Latest News

    Honda SP160 uses the same engine as the X-Blade but it is now BS6 Stage 2 compliant.
    Honda SP160 launched: 5 things to know
    10 Aug 2023
    Sony-Honda is slated to launch its Afeela electric sedan into the market sometime in 2026.
    CES 2024: Sony-Honda's Afeela EV can be driven with a PS5 controller
    9 Jan 2024
    File photo used for representational purpose: Employees work on a production line inside a Dongfeng Honda factory in Wuhan.
    Honda may establish its next big EV factory in this country. Cost? $14 billion
    8 Jan 2024
    Honda SP160 uses the same engine as the X-Blade but it is now BS6 Stage 2 compliant.
    Honda SP160 launched at 1.18 lakh, will rival Bajaj Pulsar N160
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Hornet 2.0 bike
    HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units
    3 Sept 2023
    The upcoming Hero Mavrick 440 will be based on the Harley-Davidson X440 with the co-developed by Hero and Harley
    Hero Mavrick name confirmed for flagship 440 cc motorcycle, based on Harley X440
    10 Jan 2024
    Honda has unveiled two electric vehicle concepts under its Honda 0 Series lineup, which is slated to debut in 2026.
    CES 2024: Honda showcases two concept electric cars meant for 2026 debut
    10 Jan 2024
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
