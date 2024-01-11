In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Hornet 2.0 engine makes power & torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less