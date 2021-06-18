In 2023 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The CB350RS mileage is around 36.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less