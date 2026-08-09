In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
EHX20 vs CB350RS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Cb350rs
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|35 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|348.36 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-