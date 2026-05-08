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Hero Lectro EHX20 vs Honda CB300F

In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Honda CB300F choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CB300F engine makes power & torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl.
EHX20 vs CB300F Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ehx20 Cb300f
BrandHero LectroHonda
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 1.55 Lakhs
Range60-80 km/charge-
Mileage-30 kmpl
Battery Capacity36 V-
Engine Capacity-293.52 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CB300F
Honda CB300F
STD
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Lectro EHX20 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Chassis
43 Cm (17 inch) Hardtrail Alloy Hydroformed type with center Motor, E-Thru type dropout-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
SR Suntour Hydraulic XCM 650B ?15 E-thru 100 travel, Lock-In/Lock Out post mounted disc blackTelescopic (USD)
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Console
Digital-
Display
LCDYes
Battery Capacity
36 V, 10.9 Ah12 V, 5.0 Ah
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,70,0001,79,067
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,0001,55,338
RTO
1,35,00012,427
Insurance
011,302
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,8033,848

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