In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Honda CB300F choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CB300F engine makes power & torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl.
EHX20 vs CB300F Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Cb300f
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.55 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|30 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|293.52 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-