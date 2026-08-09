In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Honda CB200X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CB200X engine makes power & torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl.
EHX20 vs CB200X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Cb200x
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.47 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|184.4 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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