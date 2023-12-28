In 2024 Hero Lectro Clix 7S or Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Hero Lectro Clix 7S or Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro Clix 7S Price starts at 31,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport Price starts at 40,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Clix 7S up to 25 km/charge and the Polarity Smart Sport has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the Clix 7S in 2 colours. Polarity Smart offers the Polarity Smart Sport in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less