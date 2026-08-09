In 2026 Hero Lectro Clix 7S or Hero Lectro Clix choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro Clix 7S Price starts at Rs. 31,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro Clix Price starts at Rs. 28,999 (last recorded price). The range of Clix 7S up to 25 km/charge and the Clix has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the Clix 7S in 2 colours. Hero Lectro offers the Clix in 2 colours.
Clix 7S vs Clix Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Clix 7s
|Clix
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 31,000
|₹ 28,999
|Range
|25 km/charge
|30 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Charging Time
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