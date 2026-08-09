In 2026 Hero Lectro Clix 7S or Hero Lectro C7 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro Clix 7S Price starts at Rs. 31,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C7 Price starts at Rs. 34,999 (last recorded price). The range of Clix 7S up to 25 km/charge and the C7 has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the Clix 7S in 2 colours.
Clix 7S vs C7 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Clix 7s
|C7
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 31,000
|₹ 34,999
|Range
|25 km/charge
|25 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.