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Hero Lectro Clix 7S vs Hero Lectro C1

In 2026 Hero Lectro Clix 7S or Hero Lectro C1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro Clix 7S Price starts at Rs. 31,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C1 Price starts at Rs. 32,999 (last recorded price). The range of Clix 7S up to 25 km/charge and the C1 has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the Clix 7S in 2 colours.
Clix 7S vs C1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Clix 7s C1
BrandHero LectroHero Lectro
Price₹ 31,000₹ 32,999
Range25 km/charge30 km/charge
Battery Capacity36 V-
Charging Time-3-4 Hrs.

Filters
Clix 7S
Hero Lectro Clix 7S
STD
₹31,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
C1
Hero Lectro C1
STD
₹32,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Lectro Clix 7S Visual Comparison

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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
V BrakeDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Chassis
Alloy (6061) 41 cm (16”) Unisex Frame, City Commuting bike & comfort Geometry with Internal battery system-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Steel, rigid fork Aerodynamic blade type - threadless with Disk-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Point
Yes-
Display
LEDLED Display
Battery Capacity
36 V, 5.8 Ah-
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
31,00035,258
Ex-Showroom Price
31,00032,999
RTO
01,319
Insurance
0940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
666757

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