In 2026 Hero Lectro Clix or Hero Lectro C6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro Clix Price starts at Rs. 28,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C6 Price starts at Rs. 34,999 (last recorded price). The range of Clix up to 30 km/charge and the C6 has a range of up to 50 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the Clix in 2 colours.
Clix vs C6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Clix
|C6
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 28,999
|₹ 34,999
|Range
|30 km/charge
|50 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.