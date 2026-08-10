In 2026 Hero Lectro C9 or Ujaas Energy eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C9 Price starts at Rs. 43,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo LA Price starts at Rs. 39,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of C9 up to 25 km/charge and the eGo LA has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo LA in 2 colours.
C9 vs eGo LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C9
|Ego la
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 43,999
|₹ 39,880
|Range
|25 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|7-8 Hours