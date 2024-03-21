HT Auto
Hero Lectro C9 vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2024 Hero Lectro C9 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

C9 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C9 Scooty pep plus
BrandHero LectroTVS
Price₹ 43,999₹ 65,514
Range25 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-87.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

C9
Hero Lectro C9
STD
₹43,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Gear Box
7 speedCVT
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,17876,694
Ex-Showroom Price
43,99965,514
RTO
05,241
Insurance
3,1795,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0141,648

