In 2026 Hero Lectro C9 or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C9 Price starts at Rs. 43,999 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price). The range of C9 up to 25 km/charge and the ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour.
C9 vs ETrance Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C9
|Etrance
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 43,999
|₹ 51,999
|Range
|25 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-