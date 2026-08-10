In 2026 Hero Lectro C9 or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C9 Price starts at Rs. 43,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of C9 up to 25 km/charge and the E2Go has a range of up to 60-130 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours.
C9 vs E2Go Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C9
|E2go
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 43,999
|₹ 71,100
|Range
|25 km/charge
|60-130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|4 Hours