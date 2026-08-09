In 2026 Hero Lectro C9 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro C9 Price starts at Rs. 43,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. C9 has a range of up to 25 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
C9 vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C9
|Grazia
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 43,999
|₹ 60,539
|Range
|25 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-