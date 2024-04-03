In 2024 Hero Lectro C8i or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,In 2024 Hero Lectro C8i or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Lectro C8i Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours.
C8i has a range of up to 25 km/charge.
The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.