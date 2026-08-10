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HomeCompare BikesC8i vs Racer [2020-2024]

Hero Lectro C8i vs Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024]

In 2026 Hero Lectro C8i or Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C8i Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price). The range of C8i up to 25 km/charge and the Racer [2020-2024] has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour.
C8i vs Racer [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C8i Racer [2020-2024]
BrandHero LectroOdysse Electric
Price₹ 39,999₹ 76,000
Range25 km/charge70 km/charge
Battery Capacity6.4 Ah28 Ah
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

Filters
C8i
Hero Lectro C8i
STD
₹39,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Racer [2020-2024]
Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024]
Lite
₹76,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
V BrakeDrum
Range
25 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W1200 W
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Gear Box
7 speed-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Additional Features
Magnetic charging connector, Smart RFID keyAnti Acceleration Lock
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LEDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
6.4 Ah28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
43,11476,000
Ex-Showroom Price
39,99976,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,1150
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9261,633

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