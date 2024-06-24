In 2024 Hero Lectro C8i or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C8i Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). The range of C8i up to 25 km/charge and the Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
C8i vs Flion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C8i
|Flion
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 39,999
|₹ 57,788
|Range
|25 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|6-8 Hrs.