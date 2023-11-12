Saved Articles

Hero Lectro C8 vs Techo Electra Neo

In 2024 Hero Lectro C8 or Techo Electra Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

C8
Hero Lectro C8
STD
₹32,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Neo
Techo Electra Neo
STD
₹41,557*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,99841,557
Ex-Showroom Price
32,49941,557
RTO
32,4990
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,397893

