Hero Lectro C8 vs NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus

In 2024 Hero Lectro C8 or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C8 Price starts at Rs. 36,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of C8 up to 30 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge.
C8 vs Accelero Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C8 Accelero plus
BrandHero LectroNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 36,999₹ 55,200
Range30 km/charge190 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs6-8 Hrs.

Filters
C8
Hero Lectro C8
STD
₹36,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Accelero Plus
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
Lead Acid
₹55,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Gear Box
7 Speed-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake Diameter
160 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs6-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Display
LED-
Battery Warranty
2 Years-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
40,06558,561
Ex-Showroom Price
36,99955,200
RTO
00
Insurance
3,0663,361
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8611,258

