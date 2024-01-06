In 2024 Hero Lectro C8 or Komaki Super choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving
In 2024 Hero Lectro C8 or Komaki Super choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Hero Lectro C8 Price starts at 32,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki Super Price starts at 29,500 (last recorded price).
The range of C8 up to 30 km/charge and the Super has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Hero Lectro offers the C8 in 2 colours.
Komaki offers the Super in 2 colours.
