In 2024 Hero Lectro C8 or Hero Lectro Kinza choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Lectro C8 or Hero Lectro Kinza choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C8 Price starts at 32,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro Kinza Price starts at 28,999 (last recorded price). The range of C8 up to 30 km/charge and the Kinza has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the C8 in 2 colours. Hero Lectro offers the Kinza in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less