In 2026 Hero Lectro C7+ or Ujaas Energy eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C7+ Price starts at Rs. 34,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo LA Price starts at Rs. 39,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of C7+ up to 25 km/charge and the eGo LA has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo LA in 2 colours.
C7+ vs eGo LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C7+
|Ego la
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 34,999
|₹ 39,880
|Range
|25 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|7-8 Hours