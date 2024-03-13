HT Auto
Hero Lectro C7+ vs TVS XL100

In 2024 Hero Lectro C7+ or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

C7+ vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C7+ Xl100
BrandHero LectroTVS
Price₹ 34,999₹ 44,998
Range25 km/charge-
Mileage-55 to 55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-99.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

C7+
Hero Lectro C7+
STD
₹34,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹44,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
7 speedSingle Speed Gear Box
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
38,03253,200
Ex-Showroom Price
34,99944,999
RTO
02,699
Insurance
3,0335,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8171,143

