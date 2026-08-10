C7+ vs Etron Plus Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS C7+ Etron plus Brand Hero Lectro PURE EV Price ₹ 34,999 ₹ 39,999 Range 25 km/charge 60 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. -

In 2026 Hero Lectro C7+ or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C7+ Price starts at Rs. 34,999 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of C7+ up to 25 km/charge and the Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge.