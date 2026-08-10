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Hero Lectro C7+ vs Polarity Smart Sport

In 2026 Hero Lectro C7+ or Polarity Smart Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C7+ Price starts at Rs. 34,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Polarity Smart Sport Price starts at Rs. 40,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of C7+ up to 25 km/charge and the Sport has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Sport in 3 colours.
C7+ vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C7+ Sport
BrandHero LectroPolarity Smart
Price₹ 34,999₹ 40,000
Range25 km/charge80 km/charge
Battery Capacity-40 V
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
C7+
Hero Lectro C7+
STD
₹34,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Sport
Polarity Smart Sport
Sport S1K
₹40,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Rear Brake
V BrakeDrum
Range
25 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W1000 W
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub motor
Gear Box
7 speed-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Additional Features
Magnetic charging connectorFast Charger (Optional) - 2 Hours
Display
LED-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
38,03240,000
Ex-Showroom Price
34,99940,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,0330
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
817859

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