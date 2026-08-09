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Hero Lectro C6 vs Ujaas Energy eGo Li

In 2026 Hero Lectro C6 or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C6 Price starts at Rs. 34,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of C6 up to 50 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
C6 vs eGo Li Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C6 Ego li
BrandHero LectroUjaas Energy
Price₹ 34,999₹ 53,880
Range50 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity-1.5 kWh
Charging Time4 Hrs.3-4 Hours

Filters
C6
Hero Lectro C6
STD
₹34,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
eGo Li
Ujaas Energy eGo Li
STD
₹53,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Kerb Weight
70 kg-
Front Brake Diameter
160 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
V BrakeDrum
Range
25 km75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Features
Additional Features
4 different modes- Pedal, Cruise, Pedalec & ThrottleWheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Display
LEDYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.3-4 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
2 Years-
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
38,03257,220
Ex-Showroom Price
34,99953,880
RTO
00
Insurance
3,0333,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8171,229

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