In 2026 Hero Lectro C6 or Polarity Smart Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C6 Price starts at Rs. 34,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Polarity Smart Sport Price starts at Rs. 40,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of C6 up to 50 km/charge and the Sport has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Sport in 3 colours.
C6 vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C6
|Sport
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Polarity Smart
|Price
|₹ 34,999
|₹ 40,000
|Range
|50 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|40 V
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-