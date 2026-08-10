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Hero Lectro C6 vs Polarity Smart Executive

In 2026 Hero Lectro C6 or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C6 Price starts at Rs. 34,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Polarity Smart Executive Price starts at Rs. 38,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of C6 up to 50 km/charge and the Executive has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Executive in 3 colours.
C6 vs Executive Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C6 Executive
BrandHero LectroPolarity Smart
Price₹ 34,999₹ 38,000
Range50 km/charge80 km/charge
Battery Capacity-0.2 kWh
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Filters
C6
Hero Lectro C6
STD
₹34,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Executive
Polarity Smart Executive
E1K
₹38,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Kerb Weight
70 kg55 kg
Front Brake Diameter
160 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
V BrakeDisc
Range
25 km80 km
Max Speed
25 kmph40 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W1 kW
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor, Chain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Features
Additional Features
4 different modes- Pedal, Cruise, Pedalec & Throttle-
Display
LEDYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
2 Years3 Years
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
38,03241,082
Ex-Showroom Price
34,99938,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,0333,082
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
817883

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